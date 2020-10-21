Nixon Chy gets eight-week anticipatory bail in EC case





The court granted him bail on conditions that he will not misuse the privilege of his bail.

Besides, he will assist the investigation officer in inquiring into the case and will not intimidate any witness of the case and the local administration.

An HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Jakir Hossain and Justice KM Jahid Sarwar Kajol passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by Nixon Chowdhury on October 18, seeking anticipatory bail.

Nixon Chowdhury appeared before the HC bench during the hearing of the bail petition.

Lawyer Shahdeen Malik along with M Monjurul Alam appeared for Nixon while Deputy Attorney General Jannatul Ferdoushi Rupa represented the state during hearing in the court. Deputy Attorney General Jannatul Ferdoushi Rupa said the Attorney General's office is yet to decide about filing an appeal challenging the HC order.

During the hearing, Nixon's lawyer Shahdeen Malik said the recording of his conversation with Deputy Commissioner (DC) was a violation of constitutional rights.

According to the law, the Home Ministry, law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies could record conversations.

In the incident, DC recorded the conversation and spread it on social media, which was a clear violation of fundamental rights, granted in our constitution, said Shahdeen Malik.







On October 16, Nawabul Islam, Returning Officer of Charbhadrasan by-election, filed a case against Nixon Chowdhury for violating the election code of conduct.

A by-election was held to the post of Chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad in Faridpur on October 10.

On the day of the election, AC (Land) of Bhanga arrested an activist of Nixon's for violating the election code of conduct.

Nixon called Atul Sarkar, DC of Faridpur, over mobile phone around 8:00am the previous day and expressed his displeasure over the appointment of more magistrates.

Then he used abusive language in a phone conversation with Jasmin Sultana, Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

Faridpur DC sent a letter to the Cabinet Division making allegations of serious misconduct against him and other local administration officials by Nixon Chowdhury MP.

In his complaint, the DC stated that the lawmaker threatened him over the arrest of his supporters during the Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad by-election.









Meanwhile, Nixon Chowdhury MP, in a press conference on October 13, denied the allegations against him saying the audio clip where he is heard threatening the Faridpur DC over the arrest of his supporters during the Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad by-polls was 'super edited.'





