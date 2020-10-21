Video
Editors Forum pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Members of Bangladesh Editors Forum led by Chief Adviser of the platform Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury offering munajat at the mausoleum of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Tuesday seeking eternal peace of the founder of the country. photo : Observer

Bangladesh Editors Forum on Tuesday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
Members of the forum, led by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister, placed wreaths at the mausoleum and offered munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu.
Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, has been formed recently in an effort to promote professionalism in the newspaper industry with the spirit of Liberation War. The goal of the organization is to protect freedom of speech, promote responsible journalism and to work to resolve the problems of newspaper industry in the country.
Besides, the forum will work for safeguarding the interest of mass media, using journalism for protecting democracy, upholding the development of the country.
Bangladesh Editors Forum adviser and editor of the Amader Cumilla Nayeemul Islam Khan, Bangladesher Khabor editor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and Bhorer Dak editor KM Belayet Hossain, Forum convener and Dainik Swadesh Protidin editor Rafiqul Islam Ratan, joint convener and acting editor of the Alokito Bangladesh Mahmud Anwar, member secretary and Dainik Ajkaler Khobor editor Faroque Ahmed Talukder, Amader Notun Somoy editor Nasima Khan Monti, Dainik Janata editor Ahsan Ullah, Daily Industry editor Dr Enayet Karim, Acting Editor of Manabkantha Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, Sharebiz editor Mir Moniruzzaman, Bangladesher Alo editor Mofizur Rahman Khan, Sangbad Protidin acting editor Rimon Mahfuz, Protidiner Sangbad acting editor SM Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh Bulletin editor Mohammad Ashraf Ali, Daily Citizen Times editor Nazmul Alam Towfique, Ajker Barta (Barishal) editor Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul, Swadesh Sangbad (Mymensingh) editor Jagadish Chandra Sarker, Daily Sylhet Mirror (Sylhet) editor Ahmed Noor and Dainik Rajpother Dabi editor Makbul Hossain Mintu, among others, were present there while paying homage to Bangabandhu.
Besides, more than 50 editors of different dailies published from Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.
Correspondents of different newspapers and electronic media of Gopalganj and Tungipara were also present.


