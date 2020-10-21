Video
DIG Mizan, three others indicted in graft case

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges against suspended DIG Mizanur Rahman and three others in a corruption case.
 After framing charges, judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of the Special Judge's Court-6 in Dhaka fixed October 27 for beginning the trial of the case.
The other accused are Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, his brother Mahbubur Rahman, and nephew Mahmudul Hasan, a suspended sub-inspector. Of them, Mizan and Mahmudul are now in jail and Sohelia and Mahbubur are on the run.
Mizan and Mahmudul, who were present in the court, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the Judge read out the charges against them.
Before that, the judge dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging the two from the case.
Another court in Dhaka on March 18 framed charges against DIG Mizan and ACC Director Enamul Basir in a bribery case.
On January 30, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Monjur Morshed, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against Mizan and the three others.
On June 24 last year, the ACC filed the case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Mizan and the three on charges of amassing over Tk 3 crore beyond the known sources of income.
On July 1, Shahbagh police arrested Mizan and sent him to jail through court.


