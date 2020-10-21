Video
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:44 AM
PCP leader killed in Rangamati gunfight

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Oct 20: A leader of Pahari Chhatra Prishad (PCP), student front of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS-MN Larma), was shot dead during a clash between two factions of PCJSS in Baghaichhari upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ratan Chakma, a supporter of MN Larma faction and organising secretary of Baghaichhari College unit of Parbatya Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad.
Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Baghaichhari Police Station, said a gunfight took place between the two factions of PCJSS at Babu Para and Ratan Chakma was killed during the gunfight. On information, a police team rushed to the spot to recover the body.
Jocy Chakma, general secretary of PCJSS (MN Larma), said three motorcyclists shot dead Ratan. Both groups exchanged fire after the incident, he added.


