Probe body submits report, HC hearing on Nov 1





The committee submitted the 176-page report through the HC Division's Registrar Md Golam Rabbani in line with the September 29 directive of the court.

After receiving the report, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Mohiuddin Shamim fixed November 1 for holding a hearing on the matter.

Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury did not say anything about the content of the report.

On September 29, the same HC bench formed a three-member committee, headed by the judge of Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Tribunal of Sylhet to conduct an enquiry into the gang-rape incident.

Two other members of the committee are Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Sylhet.

On that day, the HC asked the committee to determine the regencies of the college authorities and directed the committee to record statements from all concerned of the incident if it feels necessary and submit the probe report to the court in 15 days.

The court passed the orders after Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin brought the media reports on the rape to its (court) attention.

On September 25, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.

The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel in Tilagarh area at around 8:30pm. They tied up her husband and raped her.















The probe body formed to investigate the incident of gang rape of a young woman on Sylhet Murari Chand (MC) College campus on September 25 submitted its report to the High Court (HC) on Tuesday.The committee submitted the 176-page report through the HC Division's Registrar Md Golam Rabbani in line with the September 29 directive of the court.After receiving the report, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Mohiuddin Shamim fixed November 1 for holding a hearing on the matter.Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury did not say anything about the content of the report.On September 29, the same HC bench formed a three-member committee, headed by the judge of Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Tribunal of Sylhet to conduct an enquiry into the gang-rape incident.Two other members of the committee are Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Sylhet.On that day, the HC asked the committee to determine the regencies of the college authorities and directed the committee to record statements from all concerned of the incident if it feels necessary and submit the probe report to the court in 15 days.The court passed the orders after Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin brought the media reports on the rape to its (court) attention.On September 25, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel in Tilagarh area at around 8:30pm. They tied up her husband and raped her.