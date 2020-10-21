1m more to get job in info-technology sector in a year





Development agency SOS Children's Village organized the meeting virtually to launch the YouthCan initiative.

"We want to leverage technology as well as talents of youths to develop prosperous nation. Around 70 percent of the country's population are comprised of youths under 35 years. They are the driving force for the leading the country forward," Palak said.

Among others, SOS National Director Enamul Haque, Global Private Manager U Eger, International representative Rajneesh Jain, HSBC Bangladesh chief executive Mahbubur Rahman and Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman spoke on the occasion.

















