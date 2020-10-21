Video
1m more to get job in info-technology sector in a year

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Government will ensure new 1 million employments in information technology sector, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said. Addressing a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Palak also mentioned that 1 million workforce have been enrolled in technology sector in last eleven years and the total number of workforce will stand at 2 million by 2021.
Development agency SOS Children's Village organized the meeting virtually to launch the YouthCan initiative.
"We want to leverage technology as well as talents of youths to develop prosperous nation. Around 70 percent of the country's population are comprised of youths under 35 years. They are the driving force for the leading the country forward," Palak said.
Among others, SOS National Director Enamul Haque, Global Private Manager U Eger, International representative Rajneesh Jain, HSBC Bangladesh chief executive Mahbubur Rahman and Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman spoke on the occasion.


