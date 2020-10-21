Two more witnesses depose in court





The witnesses are BUET security Officer Abul Kama Azad and Senior Supervisor of Sher-e-Bangla Hall Motiur Rahman.

With the two, 13 witnesses out of 60 have so far testified in the court. Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witnesses in the court.

Twenty-two accused in the case, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Tuesday. Three other accused have been absconding since the filing of the case.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.















