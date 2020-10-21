Video
Abrar Fahad murder

Two more witnesses depose in court

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Court Correspondent

Two more prosecution witnesses in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case gave deposition in the trial court on Monday.
The witnesses are BUET security Officer Abul Kama Azad and Senior Supervisor of Sher-e-Bangla Hall  Motiur Rahman.
With the two, 13 witnesses out of 60 have so far testified in the court. Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witnesses in the court.
Twenty-two accused in the case, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Tuesday. Three other accused have been absconding since the filing of the case.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.


