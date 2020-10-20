Video
Berger with Malaysian firm opens auto painting facility

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) and Malaysian firm PPG Coatings (M) Sdn.Bhd.SEA opened "Berger PPG Auto Refinish Training Center," in Dhaka on Sunday. The Center consists of most advanced auto-refinishing booth and world class training facility for automobile painters in Bangladesh.This initiative will help the local car body shops, garages and all relevant people to improve their technical knowledge, for painting vehicles, says a press release.
Berger Paints Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury, inaugurated the Center at Tejgaon Sales Office of Berger Paints in Dhaka to accelerate the massive technological upgradation which has already changed the concept of traditional garages.
The event was attended by senior officials from BPBL, including Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing, A K M Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager - Marketing, Mokhlechur Rahman, Head Special Coatings; Subrata Paul, Head Vehicle Refinish; and Md. Abdullah-Ass-Salam, Brand Manager, Marketing.
The new vehicles that are entering our markets are already coated with high quality paints which require special techniques to get repainted. So the demand for superior vehicle refinishing facilities is growing at a rapid pace.
Vehicle paint technicians, garage owners, managers and engineers, body shop production supervisors/foreman, colour matchers, and car paint dealers and their sales staff will be eligible and enlisted for training at the Center.
Trainee engineers from different engineering institutes will also have the opportunity to gain knowledge on auto refinish painting process and paint technologies.
Internationally renowned paint manufacturer PPG and Berger have been working together for the last ten years to distribute global standard coating for auto refinishing purpose.




Now, these two leading paint manufacturers will work together to ensure that all relevant personnel involved with this industry have adequate knowledge regarding auto refinish painting process.
Franchisees of renowned car brands will also be benefitted from such a training, as it will increase the industry productivity and efficiency, improve manpower skills and quality of service under internationally acknowledged painting processes and standards, professional approach, and automation.
The 2-5 days of full-time training sessions will be mentored by international trainers from PPG Paints, SEA, and BPBL. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and PPG Paints will certify trainees upon the successful completion of the training.


