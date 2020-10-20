Polls in over 200 local bodies today





The balloting will start at 9pm and continue till 5pm without any break.

Among the local bodies, regular elections will be

held to one Upazila Parishad (Daudkandi of Cumilla) and 15 Union Parishads in different districts, said SM Asaduzzaman, Director (Public Relations) of the Election Commission on Monday.

Besides, by-polls will be held in seven Zila Parishads, eight Upazila Parishads and 177 union parishads, he said.

The 15 union parishads where regular elections will be held are three unions each in Rangpur Sadar Upazila and Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram, two each in Bhangura of Pabna and Madhukhali of Faridpur, one each in Kalapara of Patuakhali, Lalmohan of Bhola, Chuadanga Sadar, Rupganj of Narayanganj and Fatikchhari of Chattogram.









By-polls to chairman posts will be held in 41 Union Parishads. -UNB





Elections and by-elections to more than 200 local bodies -- Zila Parishad, Upazila Parishad and Union Parishad - will be held on Tuesday.The balloting will start at 9pm and continue till 5pm without any break.Among the local bodies, regular elections will beheld to one Upazila Parishad (Daudkandi of Cumilla) and 15 Union Parishads in different districts, said SM Asaduzzaman, Director (Public Relations) of the Election Commission on Monday.Besides, by-polls will be held in seven Zila Parishads, eight Upazila Parishads and 177 union parishads, he said.The 15 union parishads where regular elections will be held are three unions each in Rangpur Sadar Upazila and Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram, two each in Bhangura of Pabna and Madhukhali of Faridpur, one each in Kalapara of Patuakhali, Lalmohan of Bhola, Chuadanga Sadar, Rupganj of Narayanganj and Fatikchhari of Chattogram.By-polls to chairman posts will be held in 41 Union Parishads. -UNB