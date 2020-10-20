Durga Puja begins Thursday  sans festivities





This correspondent on Monday paid a visit to Shakaribazaar where most of the Durga Puja devotees gathered to buy different items to decorate temples and for their usages during the festival.

Talking to the Daily Observer artisans who were busy giving final touch to idols of goddess Durga in front of their shops, said this year their business had seen a big loss due to Covid-19.

People not only from Dhaka but also from around the country were found buying idols for worshipping, items for offerings, idols' saree, ornament, flowers, conch shells,

crowns, toppers, necklaces, pinnacles, earrings, anklets, bronze or brass dishes, bowls and glasses from this famous place.

Shekhar Roy, a trader, said less number of customers was coming to buy puja items due corona pandemic resulting in business loss.

Soham Roy, another trader of Maa Mansa Shilpalaya, noted that a large number of customers had gathered the previous year to purchase different items but this year it was a frustrating picture.

Aradhaya Pal, an idol sculptor from Shimulia Shilpalaya, said this year they had received very few orders for making idols.

"This year we have received only three orders but the previous years we usually used to get at least 20 orders for making idols," he said.

Meanwhile, police asked Durga Puja organizers to follow the health guidelines during the puja festival.

The government earlier issued a notification asking Durga Puja committees to follow Covid-19 health guidelines and set up open puja mandaps where visitors can not enter without masks.

However, Jyotirmoy Biswas, President of Kotwali Thana and Shankharibazar Puja Celebration Committee said this year they would celebrate Durga puja on a limited scale.

Asked about the number of Mondops in his locality he said at least 22 madaps would be set up in Kotwali Police Station area.

Milon Kanti Dutta, President of the organisation, earlier told The Daily Observer that this year Kumari Puja would not be celebrated in Dhaka to avoid excessive crowd.

This year, puja will be arranged at 30,213 mandaps across the country, which is 1,185 less than the last year.









The celebration at the mandaps has to be closed for devotees after 9pm while efforts have to be taken to limit people's presence.





