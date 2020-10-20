Four arrested for rape





Our Bagerhat Correspondent said police arrested a young man for allegedly raping a woman in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat.

Abu Sayed Mohammad Khairul Anam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Model Police Station said

the alleged rapist Al Amin Biswas, 30, was arrested from his residence in Jaria Kahardanga area of Fakirhat upazila early in the morning. The woman filed the rape case against Al Amin with the police station last night, said the police official.

Our Joypurhat Correspondent adds that police arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting four students in Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district on Sunday night. Arrested Abdur Rashid is a teacher of Mujahidpur Nurani Madrasa at Mujahidpur area in the upazila.

OC Shahriar Khan of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station said the law enforcers detained him from the area at night after a case was filed by the guardian of one of the victims.

OC Shahriar said Rashid took the four minor girls to a separate room after the class hours on Sunday and assaulted them sexually. He fled the scene soon after local people rushed there hearing the screams of the children, said the OC.

Our Bandarban Correspondent added two people have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a readymade garment factory worker in Bandarban.

The arrested are Md Rafiq, 25, and Md Zihad, 18, of Langi Para area, said Md Sohag Rana, Inspector (investigation) of Bandarban Sadar Police Station.

Police arrested them yesterday night after the victim filed a case with the police station in the evening on the same day accusing the two arrested persons and one other named Joynal for the rape, the police official said. Joynal is on the run, police added.

According to the case statement, Joynal called the woman to a hilly area in Langi Para on Saturday around 7:30pm. Later Rafiq and Zihad reached the spot and the trio took turns raping the woman, Inspector Rana said quoting the case statement.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent said a rape case has been filed with Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Monday against a policeman.

According to the case statement, Sifat Rana Shuvo, 23, a policeman of Rangpur Police Lines, violated an honours second-year female student of Dinajpur Govt College several times with a false promise of marriage. On October 16, Sifat again raped the girl at her home at night in absence of her parents.

Later, Sifat demanded Tk 8 lakh from the girl threatening her to upload a video clip of rape on social media site Facebook. On October 17, the victim went to Birampur Police Station to file a case in this regard, but police did not register the case, rather suggested her to file a case with the tribunal, alleged the victim. She then filed a case with the tribunal on Monday.

















