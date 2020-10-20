

HC asks for explanation in two weeks

The court also ordered the Investigation Officer of the case to appear before it on Nov 12 with the case docket.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman issued

the rule and order following a bail the appeal filed by photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua and Ripon Barua appeared for Kajol while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state in the court.

Kajol sought bail from the HC on grounds that he was unwell and the section of the law under which he was implicated was not applicable for him as he did not defame anyone.

He is accused in three cases and he is yet to get bail in any of them, said lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua.

On March 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report on the people involved in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia's alleged escort services based in the Westin Dhaka.

The case was filed by Saifuzzaman Shikhor, a ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1, with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Kajol went missing for about two months following the case and was arrested later by the Border Guards Bangladesh from Benapole border.

He was later brought to Dhaka Jail from Jashore Jail.

On June 23, he was arrested and presented before the judge through a video conference, when the judge turned down his bail appeal.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.

He filed an appeal to the HC against the decision on September 8.















The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in two weeks why photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol should not be granted bail in a case filed by Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor under the Digital Security Act.The court also ordered the Investigation Officer of the case to appear before it on Nov 12 with the case docket.An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman issuedthe rule and order following a bail the appeal filed by photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol.Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua and Ripon Barua appeared for Kajol while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state in the court.Kajol sought bail from the HC on grounds that he was unwell and the section of the law under which he was implicated was not applicable for him as he did not defame anyone.He is accused in three cases and he is yet to get bail in any of them, said lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua.On March 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report on the people involved in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia's alleged escort services based in the Westin Dhaka.The case was filed by Saifuzzaman Shikhor, a ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1, with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.Kajol went missing for about two months following the case and was arrested later by the Border Guards Bangladesh from Benapole border.He was later brought to Dhaka Jail from Jashore Jail.On June 23, he was arrested and presented before the judge through a video conference, when the judge turned down his bail appeal.The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.He filed an appeal to the HC against the decision on September 8.