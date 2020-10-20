Video
Verdict In Seven Days

Man jailed for life in Bagerhat rape case

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Oct 19: In an unprecedented quick trial, a court here on Monday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for raping a child in Mongla upazila of the district.
The convict is Abdul Mannan Sarder, 50, a resident of Makordong village in the upazila.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Nure Alam delivered the verdict in presence of the convict. The court has announced the verdict in a week from the day of framing the charges.
This is an unprecedented incident in the history of penal court in Bangladesh to complete a trial in such a short time, said the lawyers.
The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000. In default, he is to suffer one year more in jail. The arguments from both sides ended on Sunday.
According to the case statement, on October 3, Mannan called the seven-year-old child to his room at Ashrayan Project area in Makordon village alluring her with a promise to give cookies and raped her.
After knowing the incident, victim's maternal uncle filed a case against Mannan with Mongla Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on the night of the incident. Police later arrested Mannan.
Sub-Inspector Biswajit Mukherjee of Mongla Police Station, also the investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against Abdul Mannan on October 11.
The Judicial Court referred the case to the Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 on October 11.
The tribunal took cognisance of the case that very day and framed charges the following day. The court recorded the statements of the witnesses, doctors, members of the police and   the investigating officer.
The judge set the date for the verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on Sunday.
APP Ranjit Kumar Mandal said, "We are very happy with the verdict. It will set an example for perpetrators."
The maternal uncle of the child has also expressed satisfaction with the verdict.  Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer Liakat Hossain said that they will appeal against this verdict.


