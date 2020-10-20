UGC to prepare budget for public univs from next fiscal





At the same time, the UGC has said that the allocation for research will be increased to build higher education institutions as centers of excellence.

The UGC announced the decision at the conclusion of a two-day budget meeting of public universities at the UGC Auditorium on Monday.

UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah as the chief guest joined the meeting virtually. UGC member Prof Abu Taher presided over the budget meeting while UGC member Prof Md Muhammad Alamgir and Prof Biswajit Chandra spoke as the special guests.

The programme commenced with a welcome speech from the Secretary of the Commission Dr Ferdous Zaman (additional responsibilities). Different UGC department heads were also present at the meeting.

UGC chairman said, "I want to make it clear that no financial irregularities will be tolerated in public universities." Legal action will be taken in case of financial chaos.

There is no opportunity to take advantage of arbitrary interpretation of the law. In this case, if the Vice-Chancellor is out of line in financial matters, it is your duty (Treasurer's and Director of Finance and Accounts) to inform him first. Even then, if the Vice-Chancellor commits any irregularity, then (the Vice-Chancellor) will have to take the responsibility. If there is a special need or pressure on (Treasurer and Director of Finance and Accounts) to do the work and the matter is not settled by the customary law of the university, then you can do the work with the advice and approval of UGC. Prof Shahidullah also said, "It is not only necessary to prepare the budget, but also to ensure proper implementation of the budget. The money allocated in one sector for the implementation of the budget is unacceptable to be spent in another sector. Financial matters must be governed by the full rules. There should not be any deviation. Expenditure in each sector should be specified.

Regarding the financial freedom of public universities, the UGC chairman said, "Academic freedom and financial freedom are not one in the university. Each university has its own laws, policies and regulations. These have to be fully complied with. '

He said money is the lifeblood of an organization. If there is no discipline here, the university cannot be run properly.

He called on the university authorities to stop making appointments for pension statutes, master roll, contract-based, daily-based, security guard and Ansar. If necessary, he suggested appointment against the post of class four could be made with the approval of the commission.

Professor Dr Abu Taher, Member of UGC said the allocation for research would be increased so that the country's public universities could become centers of excellence, maintain quality in education and take a respectable place in the world rankings.

The commission is thinking of allocating budget in public universities after evaluating the efficiency. Because, when the efficiency of the university decreases, the standard of the university as a whole goes down, he added.









Regarding the demand for uniform grades and salaries of officials in public universities, he also said the facilities of one university cannot be given to another university. University autonomy does not mean arbitrariness. University autonomy applies only to academic matters, not to financial matters. Financial matters must be approved by the UGC.

Another UGC member, Professor Muhammad Alamgir said the budget allocation would have to be increased if public universities were to reach the desired target. The Strategic Plan for Higher Education in Bangladesh-2030 calls for increasing the budget allocation for the education sector. However, the money allocated by the department has to be spent as per the need.



