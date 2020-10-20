Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Applications invited for 32,500 pry teachers

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate of Primary Education has published a circular of appointing assistant teachers for the government primary schools across the country.
As per the circular, 32,500 teachers would be appointed for the primary schools, assistant director of DPE Atique Bin Sattar said on Monday.
According to the circular,  aspirants can apply through online from 10:30am on October 24. The last date of applying for the post is at 11:59pm on November 24.  The circular would be published in four national dailies today (Tuesday). Candidates can visit (http://dpe.teletalk.com.bd) for details.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Polls in over 200 local bodies today
Durga Puja begins Thursday  sans festivities
Four arrested for rape
Article 70 crippled parliamentary govt system: GM Quader
Open account method boosts exports
HC asks for explanation in two weeks
Man jailed for life in Bagerhat rape case


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft