Applications invited for 32,500 pry teachers

The Directorate of Primary Education has published a circular of appointing assistant teachers for the government primary schools across the country.

As per the circular, 32,500 teachers would be appointed for the primary schools, assistant director of DPE Atique Bin Sattar said on Monday.

According to the circular, aspirants can apply through online from 10:30am on October 24. The last date of applying for the post is at 11:59pm on November 24. The circular would be published in four national dailies today (Tuesday). Candidates can visit (http://dpe.teletalk.com.bd) for details.







