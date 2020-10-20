C-19: Number of dead and infected up again





With the new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,681 and the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 390,206.

In the last 24 hours, 15,147 samples were tested in 110 labs across the country. With this, 21,78,714 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The day's infection rate was 10.81 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.91 per cent.

The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,627 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 305,599 with a 78.32 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Monday, 14 were men and seven were women. Moreover, 13 of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and three in Rajshahi, and one in Barishal.

Twenty of them died in different hospitals while one at home.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,371 of the total deceased were men, and 1,310 were women.

So far, 2,895 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,134 in Chattogram, 362 in Rajshahi, 457 in Khulna, 196 in Barishal, 240 in Sylhet, 257 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.However, according to the latest tally of John Hopkins University (JHU), the total coronavirus cases reached 40,050,902 as of Monday.

Besides, the global death toll was registered at 1,113,750 while the recovery figure was 27,418,921.

The US saw its tally of coronavirus cases surpass 8.1 million, followed by India and Brazil, with over 7.4 million and 5.2 million registered coronavirus cases, respectively.









The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





