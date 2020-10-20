Video
PM orders mask use mandatory

Mobile courts will conduct operations; mosques, other places of worship to raise awareness

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the cabinet meeting on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the administration to ensure mandatory use of face masks by all in public places and induce people to follow the health guidelines in view of the probable second wave of Covid-19 pandemic during the winter.
The Prime Minister gave the order at the cabinet meeting on the day. She expressed her displeasure at the flexibility in the use of face masks and the lack of awareness to comply the health guidelines.
In the wake of resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the US and Europe, the Prime Minister warned all to be more careful about using face masks and following health guidelines.
After Prime Minister's order the Cabinet Division issued directives to local administrations to conduct mobile court operations and intensify campaigns to raise mass awareness about the use of face masks and to follow health guidelines, Cabinet Secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam told newsmen at a press briefing.
The PM chaired Monday's regular cabinet meeting virtually being connected from her official residence Ganobhaban while other cabinet members joined it from the secretariat's cabinet conference room.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the cabinet decision.
He said, "We all should use masks. No one should go to public places, gatherings, mosques and other festivals, including upcoming Durga Puja without wearing masks. The PM and the cabinet hoped it would be enforced strictly."
He said the Prime Minister asked all to be more cautious about the pandemic saying that though the second wave of Covid-19 was an uncertain matter, massive use of masks could reduce infection risk.
Many people are seen somewhat relaxed about using masks. The government has already asked the Islamic Foundation to make people aware by involving Imams (Islamic scholars) of mosques, he said.
The infection rate will decline automatically, if everyone uses mask, he observed.
"There should be    a slogan at mosques, places of worship, markets and all other places that no one should come out without wearing mask," Khandker Anwarul Islam added.
On the government initiatives to ensure the health guidelines, he said the authorities concerned have already been asked to take necessary measures to ensure it. Use of masks was made mandatory.
"If necessary, mobile courts will operate drives to ensure it," he said, adding that the divisional commissioners were given such instructions at a meeting held on Sunday.
He said, "Initially we will try to motivate people through campaign and request. If it doesn't work, legal actions will be taken."
At the Monday's meeting, the cabinet discussed the progress of implementing cabinet's decisions.




The cabinet meeting approved a draft of agreement between Bangladesh and Austria for starting air services between the two countries.


