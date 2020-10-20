Video
Dhaka, Thimphu to sign PTA soon

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Bhutan are set to sign a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) soon to boost trade between the two countries.
Bhutan agreed to provide duty benefit on export of 100 goods, including garments, processed agricultural goods and electronics.
On the other hand, Bangladesh agreed to provide duty benefit to 34 Bhutanese products including fruits, sources in the Foreign Ministry said.
Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Monday to discuss the issue and finalise the tentative date of PTA signing, according to the Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Shahriar said trade between Bangladesh and Bhutan is on the rise as both the countries have demand for products of each other. He requests the ambassador to increase cooperation in ICT, health and education sectors in Bangladesh.
Trade between Bangladesh and Bhutan that amounted to $26.52 million in fiscal 2012-13 reached $57.90 million in fiscal 2018-19, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.
Bangladesh and Bhutan has finalised the terms and conditions for signing a preferential trade agreement (PTA) to increase bilateral trade in June this year.
Earlier, it was said that the officials of both Bangladesh and Bhutan agreed to make the PTA functional from August 30, 2020 this year, but it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.


