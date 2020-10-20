Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Husband to die for killing wife

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

A tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife at Khikhet in the city in 2005.
 Judge Mafroza Parvin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal handed down the judgement in absence of the convicted husband, Shamim alias Sagor.
The case statement is that Sagor used to torture his wife for dowry. As a sequel of torture, Sagor on December 29 in 2005 knifed her to death at his Khilkhet residence. In this connection victim's father filed a murder case with Khilkhet police on that day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed seeking HC direction
Husband to die for killing wife
10 injured during eviction drive at Cox’s Bazar beach
Midterm polls only way to quell current movement: Zafrullah
One more magistrate deposes in court
National Zoo reopens Nov 1
Rape cases after proper investigation: Kamal
One more magistrate testifies


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft