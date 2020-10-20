Husband to die for killing wife

A tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife at Khikhet in the city in 2005.

Judge Mafroza Parvin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal handed down the judgement in absence of the convicted husband, Shamim alias Sagor.

The case statement is that Sagor used to torture his wife for dowry. As a sequel of torture, Sagor on December 29 in 2005 knifed her to death at his Khilkhet residence. In this connection victim's father filed a murder case with Khilkhet police on that day.





