DB arrests four with fake currencies worth Tk 49 lakh

Members of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in an overnight drive has arrested four persons, including two women, from a house at Nurjahan Road under Mohammadpur Police Station in the city for their alleged involvement in making counterfeit money.

"Fake currencies worth about Taka 49 lakh were recovered after raiding a house on the second floor of a six-storey building of Nurjahan Road in Mohammadpur area," Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) of police M Mashiur Rahman, said. He said the detainees were factory owners Humayun Kabir, Jamal Uddin, 42, Taslima Akhter, 30, and Sukhi Akhter, 30. -BSS