Father, son killed in road crash in city

A man and his son were killed after the son lost control of the motorcycle they were on in Konapara of Demra in the capital on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Anis Uddin Bhuiyan, 54, a tiles trader and his son Sadman Rahim Bhuiyan, 22. Police out-post in-charge Bachchu Bhuiyan, of Dhaka Medical College Hospital said the duo were severely injured as their motorcycle plunged into a roadside ditch after the accident. The bodies were sent to hospital morgue for autopsy. -UNB







