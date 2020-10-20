Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Father, son killed in road crash in city

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

A man and his son were killed after the son lost control of the motorcycle they were on in Konapara of Demra in the capital on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Anis Uddin Bhuiyan, 54, a tiles trader and his son Sadman Rahim Bhuiyan, 22. Police out-post in-charge Bachchu Bhuiyan, of Dhaka Medical College Hospital said the duo were severely injured as their motorcycle plunged into a roadside ditch after the accident. The bodies were sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DB arrests four with fake currencies worth Tk 49 lakh
Father, son killed in road crash in city
The 4th Regional / Zonal Commanders meeting
C-19 hospital facilities expanded for Rohingyas, locals in Cox’s Bazar
7 ‘teen gang members’ held in city
Former JU VC Prof Abul Hossain dies
Premier University wins Inspireli Awards-2020
Four injured in Chattogram fire


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft