Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

C-19 hospital facilities expanded for Rohingyas, locals in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in collaboration with Sadar Hospital and the government of Bangladesh, inaugurated the expansion of medical services for patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms in the Cox's Bazar district Sadar Hospital on Monday.
The event was attended by the President of the Hospital Management Committee and MP Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, Superintendent and Assistant Director of Sadar Hospital Dr. Rafik-Us-Saleheen, Principal of Cox's Bazar Medical College, a Representative of the Superintendent of the Police, the RRRC Health Sector Coordinator, as well as UNHCR Senior Operations Coordinator Hinako Tokiamong others.
In June 2020, the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) were opened in Cox's Bazar, with UNHCR support.
The ICU currently has a capacity of 10 beds with 11 ventilators and 2 portable ventilators, and 8 HDU beds available for those with severe symptoms.
This expansion will significantly expand the capacity to respond, with 20 additional beds for patients with severe symptoms, said the UN refugee agency.
In addition to the 20 extra beds, UNHCR has also provided support for the refurbishment of the new ward, as well human resources support, with 43 new staff who have been recruited, including 10 medical doctors, 15 staff nurses, a Senior Nurse, an Infection Prevention and Control Supervisor, 8 cleaners and 8 ward staff.
Medication and specialized equipment including beds, walled oxygen, oxygen pumps, infusion and syringe pumps and specialized medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have also been provided.
"We will always remember the support provided by UNHCR and the UN organisations for both refugees and for our people. Nobody can progress without support and the will to work together," said MP Shaimum Sarwar Kamal.
Since the ICU and HDU were opened on June 20th, 124 patients in need of critical care support have been admitted and received care in the Sadar Hospital ICU.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DB arrests four with fake currencies worth Tk 49 lakh
Father, son killed in road crash in city
The 4th Regional / Zonal Commanders meeting
C-19 hospital facilities expanded for Rohingyas, locals in Cox’s Bazar
7 ‘teen gang members’ held in city
Former JU VC Prof Abul Hossain dies
Premier University wins Inspireli Awards-2020
Four injured in Chattogram fire


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft