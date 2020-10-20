7 ‘teen gang members’ held in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested seven members of a teen gang along with drugs and sharp weapons from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.

The arrestees are Mohammad Sagar alias Roman, 19, Hatem Ali, 19, Muktaruzzaman, 19, Rakib Shikdar, 20, Alamin Hossain, 19, Hridoy, 16 and Jibon, 16.All of them are members ofnotorious teen gang 'Parvez group'.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-2 conducted a drive in the area around 11:30 pm and arrested them along with 60 Yaba tablets, two sharp weapons and five mobile phone sets, said a press release of Rab headquarters.

After primary interrogation, Rab came to know that they were involved in many criminal activities including selling drugs, mugging and stealing. -UNB



