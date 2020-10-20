

Unfair attack on peaceful anti-rape protesters



How can we define this heinous treatment by the assailants towards the protesters? They are raising their voice against such a striking issue which needed to be addressed long before. The long march was arranged in the wake of a dangerous rise in the incidents of rape and violence against women across the country. The gang rape in Sylhet's MC College and the gang rape and torture of a woman in Noakhali shook the conscience of the entire nation.



Our patience has run out, reading reports of rape and gang rape and other forms of violence against women on a regular basis. This long march is a protest against the prevailing rape culture and sexual violence against women in the country and against the impunity enjoyed by rapists.



Not to mention that the aforementioned protest rally had drawn massive support from the general public across the country. In fact the PM has already called rapists as beasts and passed the law of death penalty to rapists. But, it seems that some influential ruling party politicos are dissatisfied with the judgment, and therefore continuing to attack student organisations. Moreover, in most of the recent rape cases across the country, the members of the youth organisations of the ruling party were found to be involved, which clearly explains their anger against the protesters.











The role of the police was also questionable in this incident. Why didn't the police stop the attackers in the first place but rather attacked the protesters? They are called the saviour of civilians but were they held accountable for their negligence in duty? Have our law enforcers turned into mere minions of the party in power?



The unjustified attack on peaceful protesters has only served to damage the image of the government. We demand immediate arrest of the attackers on the long march; concurrently the police officials to have reacted in opposing manner must also explain their unethical actions. It is disappointing to note that the goons of the local Awami League MP in Feni attacked the anti-rape protesters with sticks and rods who were on long march from Dhaka to Noakhali. To every ones utter surprise, the law enforcers were present there but did not do anything to stop the attackers. In its place, they joined the ruling-party men and chased the protesters. According to news reports, the protesters also suspected that plainclothes men in DB jackets took part in the attack which left at least 35 protesters injured and 10 of them severely injured. What is even more appalling is the fact that those injured could not take any treatment in Feni as the Chhatra League and Jubo League men took up positions on both sides of the road from Feni to Noakhali to stop them from seeking treatment.