Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:47 AM
Letter To the Editor

Success in women empowerment

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Women have been exploited and neglected for ages. In a patriarchal society, they have always been oppressed by social prejudice, bigotry, oppression and discrimination. The talents and labour of women engaged in household chores have not been properly evaluated.

However, the current context and image is different. Bangladesh has become a role model in the world for women's empowerment. Bangladesh's progress in women's political, social and economic empowerment has stunned the world. At home and abroad, women's participation in state activities is almost certain. Overcoming the bitter past of women's deprivation, Bangladesh has come a long way in empowering women. Bangladesh is now the second largest country in the world in the garments industry. And most of them of the workers in this industry are women. Microfinance has made an unprecedented contribution to rural development and women's empowerment in Bangladesh. And over 80% of microfinance borrowers are women. Women in the workplace are proving skills, showing achievement.





Various steps have been taken to ensure women's participation at every level of society. The overall development of the country is not possible without empowering of women. Therefore, women are needed to be evaluated and given equal priority.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College, Dhaka



