

Vegetable price volatility: Who is behind?



In the last few months, the price of potatoes has risen at an incredible rate. Although the government has recently fixed the price of potato at Tk 30 per kg, it is still being sold Tk 48 to Tk 55 per kg in different kitchen markets. Corona pandemic did not stop our agricultural production. Rather, it is known that more potatoes have been produced than the target this year. So, we don't think there is any logic behind the doubling of potato prices in two months. Nowadays, mashed potatoes are no longer the food of the poor now as the prices of green chillies and onions (which are also used in other curries) are beyond the reach of many.



On September 14, when India suddenly announced a halt to onion exports, the onion market in the country became unstable. Although attempts have been made to control the market of onion by adopting various measures including import of onion from other countries, it has not been possible to bring the price of onions to a tolerable level. As the price gradually increased, the price of 1 kg of onions has now come to Tk 90 which was Tk 30 two months earlier, and the commoners today are startled by the exorbitant prices of all vegetables and food grains.



There may be a simple idea that our rural farmers are being benefitted from the raising prices of vegetables. But the news that the farmers are not getting a fair price has also been known to all. So, why does it take three to four times more money to reach the consumer through different hands or means at the price at which the farmer sells vegetables? For example, farmers are reported to have sold potatoes at Tk10 to Tk12 per kg this year. If we add the cost of preserving potatoes in the cold storage, how does the price of these very potatoes become Tk50 per kg in the retail market? Obviously, there is a big manipulation in it at some stages. The big challenge, therefore, for the government now is to manage the market by taking appropriate actions against the culprits.



It is pertinent to mention that there was a hue and cry over the price of onions in the country at this time last year. Price of onions increased step by step and reached uptoTk 250 per kg that year. It is not clear why precautionary measures were not taken to combat the present situation. If agricultural sectors are not prioritized, we will have to see more such unexpected price hikes. We are also very surprised to learn that there is no quality storage facility in the country for storing perishable raw food items like onions. If onion production is less than the target then why appropriate steps are not being taken to increase its production? This scenario may be repeated in the coming years if we remain dependent on foreign countries, and so it would be wise to try to be self-sufficient in the production of all kinds of agricultural grains and products.



The marginal farmers of our rural areas are working day and night to produce crops but they are not getting fair prices. The middle men, traders or wholesalers or stock holders are definitely involved syndicates. Ordinary buyers are suffering because of the dishonest and inhumane activities of this business syndicate. No one is unaware of the ways and facts how products reach from the hands of the farmers to the hands of the common consumers through different phases.



In the past, these trade syndicates have multiplied the prices of agricultural commodities by creating artificial crisis and by keeping them in their warehouses as stocks, arguing that imports have stopped due to unfavorable weather and various transportation problems. Seeing the shortage in the retail market, the mobile court raided the warehouse and seized hundreds of sacks of onions and rice earlier. The syndicate is once again desperate to destabilize the kitchen markets turning a deaf ear to the government.



Since there is no political impasse, no strikes, no hartals, and no lockdowns or transportation problems in the country now, there is no logical ground for the vegetable market to be unstable at this time. Area-based market associations or merchant associations are not concerned with the opportunities of the consumers but are busy with expanding their business and finding ways to make huge profits. Although the local administrations always try to suppress these business syndicates in the midst of their daily routine work, it is not possible for them to monitor all the markets under their command.



Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government-run department that sells food at a fair price, cannot cover sales services in remote areas of the country. Besides, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), a non-governmental organization working to protect the rights of consumers, has repeatedly protested against the price hike, but traders are not taking it into account. On the other hand, as the offices of the consumer rights protection departments are district-centered, it is becoming difficult for them to control the market management in all the areas under that district. Taking advantage of this opportunity, unscrupulous traders, like octopuses, are gripping and running a business syndicates.



It is now the demand of people of all strata to bring the evil and unscrupulous businessmen to book. If the demand is not met, the suffering and dissatisfaction of the people may intensify. Just as the government has taken a tough stance on legislation to stop rape and violence, we expect that it will similarly take stern action against those who are involved in unbridled profit-making malpractice by running business syndicates unscrupulously.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University















