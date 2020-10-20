

Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?



However, a successful vaccine will be administered in millions of healthy humans, therefore, a vaccine must meet the finest quality possible. It comes through the completion of extensive laboratory experiments with strong data sets that must meet the international scientific and regulatory standards before the vaccine may enter into human trials. Therefore, the focus of preclinical studies is to ensure that a vaccine candidate meets the required quality, it is safe and it generates protective immune responses before human trials may begin. Under those criteria, we, a group of scientists self-volunteered to evaluate the vaccine candidate of Globe Biotech Limited in an unbiased manner. Is the vaccine candidate of Globe Biotech showing promising data to qualify Phase I clinical trial?



Why is the safety of a vaccine a matter of serious concern?

Vaccine could be seen as something like a double-edged sword as it can save lives, on the other hand, it can also kill people if the safety is not ensured. Unlike any drug, vaccines are usually administered in a large number of healthy people, usually around 70-80% of the total population in a country. If anything goes wrong in terms of safety, millions of healthy people may become sick and/or die. This is why, international regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) with a highly skilled multidisciplinary expertise are established to review and monitor all steps of a vaccine development for ensuring quality, efficacy and safety of a vaccine.



Scientific review of the BANCOVID candidate vaccine:

There are three critical aspects that need to be fulfilled to develop a vaccine: Quality, Safety and Efficacy.



Quality aspects of a candidate vaccine:



(1) Are all components required for BANCOVID development namely, mRNA and lipid nanoparticle(LNP) manufactured in an internationally certified GMP facility at Globe Biotech?

Well-developed international guidelines are in place to ensure the quality. For instance, production of the vaccine candidate which is injected into animals must fulfil the GLP and GMP compliance. All of the issues have to be ensured before initiating a human trial.



(2) Has Globe established a manufacturing process to consistently produce GMP grade mRNA-LNP with the exact particle size to be injected in humans?

The vaccine is expected to be produced for many years to come and therefore consistency of the vaccine manufacturing process must be nearly 100%. Batch variations must not be acceptable. Globe BANCOVID preprint has mentioned: "The 444 mRNA was encapsuled in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) ranging from 60 - 140 nm with the final pH of 7.2. We did a pilot study with limited numbers of mice to identify the suitable mRNA-LNP size for our formulation. mRNA-LNP either smaller than 70 nm or larger than 110 nm did not generate considerable immunological response even with a dose of 10 ng/mice (data not shown). To obtain the best process control for the dose production, we therefore, set our mRNA-LNP size range at 85�10 nm. We used mRNA-LNP of this range throughout the rest of the experiments."



Now it is a vital question whether Globe has established a manufacturing process to consistently produce GMP grade mRNA-LNP with the exact particle size. All the reagents used for mice experiments must not be used for clinical batches (i.e. for clinical trials). And therefore, Globe Biotech needs to show GMP-grade and consistent manufacturing process of the vaccine candidate if the preclinical data show any indication to begin next phase.



(3) Has the stability of Globe Biotech's vaccine evaluated?

WHO has set clear guidelines to evaluate the stability of a vaccine as the vaccine must keep its required potency throughout the whole shelf-life of a vaccine which can be up to 2 years. Instability of mRNA particularly poses additional concern which needs to be carefully evaluated for vaccine candidate of Globe Biotech.



Safety and efficacy of Globe Biotech's vaccine candidate:

(1) Regarding the vaccine formulation, the FDA recommends to perform the non-clinical toxicity studies using the same lot as proposed for the clinical trial. If this is not feasible, FDA recommends that non-clinical lots will be comparable to clinical lots with respect to physico-chemical data, stability, and formulation and be manufactured in accordance with applicable cGMP standards. It is crucial to ensure that Globe Biotech has performed their mice experiments following such regulations.



(2) The ICH Guidelines require that a vaccine must be studied in dose selection and repeat-dose toxicity studies including immunotoxicity and safety pharmacology in more than one species. Moreover, plasmid bio distribution, persistence, and theoretical risk of vector integration must be studied. It has to be noted that such studies are not available in the preprint manuscript of Globe Biotech. Globe Biotech performed studies using mice alone with the proposed vaccine candidate and showed some clinical correlates to support the vaccine safety.



Importantly, similar to other mRNA vaccine candidates namely Moderna/NIH and BioNTech/Pfizer, Globe Biotech must perform nonhuman primate studies for vaccine safety as well as efficacy before entering into Phase I clinical trial. As for reference, most of the front-line vaccine candidates against COVID-19 have gone through testing in 2 or 3 higher animal models in order to have solid data on vaccine safety and efficacy. While basic non-clinical immunogenicity and protection can be done in a non-GLP environment, toxicity studies must be conducted in GLP compliance (+ regional animal ethics). Globe Biotech has not fulfilled those very critical requirements according to the data available in the public server.



(3) WHO has established clear guidelines on nonclinical evaluation of vaccines. Among hundreds of various aspects associated with the guidelines, WHO recommends that "For small animal models, e.g. rats and mice, it is recommended that approximately 20 mice (10 males + 10 females) per group be studied."

To be continued

Dr Rezaul Karim is an immunologist and former project lead at WHO-Utrecht Centre of Excellence for Affordable Biotherapeutics, The Netherlands.

Dr Jubayer Rahman is immunologist working at the National Institutes of Health, USA.

Dr M Shamsul Alam, Immunologist working at the National Institutes of Health, USA.

Dr Mohammad Sorowar Hossain, Former Senior Manager (R&D), Biotech Division, Incepta Pharmaceutical Ltd; Associate Professor, Independent University, Bangladesh; Executive Director, Biomedical Research Foundation, Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Md Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Researcher on vaccine development.















