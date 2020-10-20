Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Jet 2.0 to stay full-service airline, keep original brand

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: "Keep it simple". This is the guiding principle for Londonbased Kalrock Capital and UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan as this consortium try to get Jet Airways off the ground again by the middle of next year.
While Jet 2.0 will remain a full-service carrier (FSC) with business and economy sections and retain the original brand name, livery and logo, the new owners want to steer away from the complexities that eventually led to collapse of the Naresh Goyal-founded airline last April.
"We want to restart Jet Airways as soon as we are allowed to. There are very aggressive plans. This week itself we are meeting aircraft lessors in Dubai. We will begin with domestic flights with a single plane type and are in talks with Boeing, Airbus and aircraft lessors. In the second stage, we plan to have international flights with suitable aircraft (narrow- and wide-body mix)," Manoj N Madnani, board member of Kalrock Capital and spokesperson for the transaction, told TOI on Sunday.
The resolution professional for Jet will now seek final approval of NCLT for its ownership change, the first for an Indian carrier under the country's bankruptcy law.
Jet had over 17,000 employees when it was grounded last year and many of them are looking forward to resuming work. Asked if re-hiring ex-Jet employees, who would like to return, will be a priority HR agenda, Madnani said: "Human capital is very important. We will take a call on this issue shortly."
Industry insiders stressed upon the need for "cautious optimism". Running an airline is among the most capital-intensive businesses globally. In India, a majority of the private airlines and Air India are struggling to survive. It remains to be seen what type of financial and management strength Jet's new owners can bring to the table and whether that is enough to recreate the success Jet had in its first two decades, especially in the face of stiff competition at home.   -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Berger with Malaysian firm opens auto painting facility
BANKING EVENTS
VMware brings intrinsic security for BD businesses
Jet 2.0 to stay full-service airline, keep original brand
SIA expands KrisConnect programme
Genex Infosys, ServicEngine win BASIS outsourcing award
Swisscontact BD holds webinar on financial inclusion
Most Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft