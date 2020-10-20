Video
SIA expands KrisConnect programme

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

As part of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) efforts to deliver an enriched experience to customers, a wider range of fares and personalised content will be provided to its travel trade partners in Bangladesh from February 2021.
This comes via an expansion of SIA's KrisConnect Programme , which leverages new distribution technology to make available improved content and functionality through partner platforms.
In launching KrisConnect in 2018, SIA was one of the first airlines in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of this new technology, according to a press release issued on Monday.
Travel agencies that participate in the KrisConnect Programme will benefit from improved speed-to-market, access to the widest range of fare products including personalised content, and the ability to offer customised products to their customers, such as bundled packages and negotiated fare deals.
This, in turn, elevates the booking experience for customers through increased levels of personalisation and recognition of KrisFlyer status.
The KrisConnect Programme leverages Application Program Interface (API) technology, including the industry-developed New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards.
Through the KrisConnect Programme, travel agencies and other external partners can take advantage of multiple ways to access the new content and functionalities. 
SIA will make content available through traditional Global Distribution System partners such as Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport, as well as new technology partners such as Aaron Group, Duffel, HitchHiker, PKFARE, Travel Boutique Online, Travelfusion, TravelNDC and Verteil Technologies.
In addition, SIA's travel agent portal, AGENT 360, will be enhanced to allow travel agents direct access to content via the KrisConnect Programme.


