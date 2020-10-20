

Genex Infosys, ServicEngine win BASIS outsourcing award

Genex Infosys, is a leading IT company in the country and the first publicly listed company in the country's ITeS Sector while ServicEngine Limited, regarded as one of the top 100 outsourcing companies of the world.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP attended the ceremony as the chief guest and the special guest respectively. Genex Infosys Limited Co-Founder & CEO Prince Mojumder also spoke on the occasion.

Genex, a leading ICT and outsourcing industry, has strived towards playing a key role for achieving the $5 billion export target envisioned by the Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Genesis has a brilliant and dedicated team who have devoted their love, dedication and effort to the company and helped making it an example in the ICT Industry of Bangladesh, the ceremony was told.

Salman Fazlur Rahman acknowledged ServicEngine Limited's valuable contribution on export earnings in the field of outsourcing including ICT developments and handed over the prestigious award to the company's Chief Operating Officer Akram Hossain,.

The Government of Bangladesh has also awarded the company with the National Export Trophy for six consecutive years, while the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently honoured the Chairman of ServicEngine Limited A. S. M. Mohiuddin Monem as the 'Best Exporter of the Year' at 3rd National Digital Bangladesh Day earlier this year in January.

A. S. M. Mohiuddin Monem, also the Deputy Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited (AML), was the winner of Daily Star ICT Awards by BASIS for significant contribution to the ICT Industry of Bangladesh. He has been honored multiple times with the President's Award and six consecutive times with the Best Tax Payer Award.

ServicEngine Limited previously won the BASIS Outsourcing Award in the year of 2013, 2014 and 2015 correspondingly. The company specializes in ad operations, creative services, quality assurance and data solutions, currently serving many of the world's largest advertising, media and technology companies.































