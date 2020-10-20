Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Most Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

HONG KONG, Oct 19: Most Asian markets rose Monday on lingering hopes for a new US stimulus package, though Shanghai turned lower after data showed China's economy grew at a slower pace than expected.
With a little over two weeks until the November 3 elections, time is running out for US lawmakers to reach an agreement on much-needed coronavirus support, but talks remain bogged down.
At the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a pact to be hammered out, while Donald Trump urged his Republican Party to offer more than the $1.8 trillion they have put forward, adding that he would be willing to go higher than the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal.
The president said Sunday he wanted "a bigger number" than Pelosi: "That doesn't mean all the Republicans agree with me but I think they will in the end."
That came a day after he said he "could quickly convince" his party to back a "good" deal.
"If you said a trillion-eight, if you said two trillion, if you said two trillion-two -- many numbers -- I'm willing to go higher than that," he told a Milwaukee-based TV station.
"I will take care of that problem in two minutes."
Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held talks over the weekend and plan more on Monday.
Analysts said, however, that expectations are high that even if nothing is agreed before the vote, lawmakers will eventually pass a new rescue bill.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Berger with Malaysian firm opens auto painting facility
BANKING EVENTS
VMware brings intrinsic security for BD businesses
Jet 2.0 to stay full-service airline, keep original brand
SIA expands KrisConnect programme
Genex Infosys, ServicEngine win BASIS outsourcing award
Swisscontact BD holds webinar on financial inclusion
Most Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft