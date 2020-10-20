GP Q3'20 profit shrinks to Tk 8.9b amid Covid-19





Net profit after taxes (NPAT) for the third quarter was Tk 8.9 billion, with 25 percent margin. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at Tk 6.59.

The operator ended the quarter with 77.6 million total customers, of which 54.1 percent or 42 million are internet customers, the mobile phone and internet operator said in a statement on Monday.

During the third quarter, GP invested Tk 3.2 billion (excluding license and lease) for network coverage, adding 1070 new 4G sites to their network. The total number of sites stands at 16,481.

The company has paid Tk 71.3 billion equaling 68 percent of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G license and spectrum assignment in the first nine months of 2020.

"Grameenphone is reporting a recovering top line in the third quarter of 2020 as the economic activity of Bangladesh gradually resumes following the initial months of COVID-19 pandemic. We also experience adverse impact from challenging weather conditions in this quarter," said GP CEO Yasir Azman

"Our network rollout significantly increased in the third quarter allowing us to expand our 4G footprint.

Through strong operational execution, we focused on driving subscriber net adds and 4G conversion, leading to a 4.1% increase in our total customers from the previous quarter.

"Our regulator has approved a proposed agreement under the Tower Co. guideline, which will enable Grameenphone to start rolling out new sites and significantly help us to provide an even better customer experience throughout the country," he said.









"The third quarter of 2020 brought some additional challenges due to record rainfall and floods in parts of the country. After reporting a degrowth of 8.1% in the previous quarter, we see promising recovery in the third quarter with a degrowth of 2.8% year over year in total revenues along with growth in both data revenue and data users, Azman said.

"We also registered healthy growth in digital recharge volume YoY" said GO CEO Jens Becker. "Continued growth in data and users reinforces our focus on strengthening our network with planned investment."



