Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD may cancel Nov LNG import tender due to high price

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh may cancel a tender floated recently to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) in November, after suppliers quoted too high prices for the shipment, officials said on Monday
State-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, which is in charge of LNG imports into the country, received offers from the Asian unit of Vitol and Swiss trader AOT Energy to supply 138,000 cubic metres of LNG for Nov. 12-13 delivery, officials said asking for anonymity .
Vitol submitted the lowest offer but it was still higher than the prices of LNG that Bangladesh pays under long-term contracts with Oman and higher than the price of an earlier spot cargo, said the officials. Bangladesh imported 3.89 million tonnes of LNG in 2019 under its long-term contracts with Oman Trading International and Qatar gas, with price ranges of about $5.50 to $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Reuters adds: However, prices for spot cargoes, or shipments typically for next month delivery, are gaining on expectations that colder weather during the Northern Hemisphere winter will increase LNG demand for heating. Spot LNG prices for Asia LNG-AS were estimated at $5.80 per mmBtu as of Friday, their highest in more than 11 months.
The November cargo was expected to be the second one Bangladesh would purchase in the spot market.
Rupantarita bought Bangladesh's first spot LNG cargo ever from Vitol at $3.8321 per mmBtu for delivery over late September to early October.
Bangladesh, with a population of about 160 million people, is set to become a major LNG importer in Asia as domestic gas supplies fall.
The country currently has two floating storage and regasification units with a total regasification capacity of 1 billion cubic feet per day, equal to about 7.5 million tonnes a year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Berger with Malaysian firm opens auto painting facility
BANKING EVENTS
VMware brings intrinsic security for BD businesses
Jet 2.0 to stay full-service airline, keep original brand
SIA expands KrisConnect programme
Genex Infosys, ServicEngine win BASIS outsourcing award
Swisscontact BD holds webinar on financial inclusion
Most Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft