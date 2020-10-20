Video
ADP advanced by 4.17pc to Tk 8,950cr in Sept

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of Annual Development Programme (ADP) has progressed by 4.17 per cent to Tk 8,950 crore in September compared to Tk 7,717 crore implemented in the same month of last year.
The implementation rate of the ADP during July-September period of the current fiscal year (FY20-21) stood at 8.06 per cent, showing a positive trend amid the Coronavirus crisis.
According to a report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the Ministry of Planning all ministries, along with divisions and agencies, spent almost Tk 17,301 crore during the time.
Of these, Tk 11,274 crore was spent from government funds, Tk 5,458 crore from foreign aid and Tk 570 crore from the organisation's own funding.
In the same period of the previous fiscal, the government utilised the same 8.06 per cent of the total allocation for the ADP.
According to sources, the government is implementing Tk 214,611 crore ADP fund in the current fiscal year.
Of this, Tk 134,643 crore is being spent from government fund, Tk 70,502 crore from foreign aid and Tk 9,466 crore from the implementing agencies' own funds.
Secretary of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty said the ADP implementation was reduced in July-August due to Covid-19.
"The Planning Minister gave DO letters to each ministry and department. Highlighting the progress of all ministries, he urged all to speed up project implementation," he said.
As a result, it has been possible to implement ADP equal to three months of the last fiscal amid corona pandemic, he added.
However, the Religious Affairs Ministry implemented the highest 25.71 per cent of its allocation.
It was followed by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division with a 22.46 per cent, the Election Commission Secretariat (20.80 per cent), the Economic Relations Department (ERD) (18.84 per cent), the Cabinet (14.60 per cent) and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (11.68 per cent) respectively.
On the other hand, some ministries and departments have lagged behind in ADP implementation with progress rates below 1 per cent, which are the National Parliament Secretariat (zero per cent), the Public Administration ministry (0.60 per cent), the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (0.13 per cent), the Internal Resources Division (0.22 per cent), the Law and Justice Division (0.43 per cent) and the Public Security Division (0.49 per cent).


