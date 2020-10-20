

One-third of RMG exports still out of zero tariff cover: BGMEA

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) analysis, more Bangladeshi apparels would get duty free market access to China following its recent announcement of 97 per cent products for zero tariff entry.

But the remaining 3 percent products would also keep most potential RMG or other export items out of the duty free export basket raising mixed reaction in many quarters.

In June, Chinese State Council issued a notice on granting zero tariff treatment to 97 per cent of Bangladesh's products in its market effective from July 1. With the announcement, China included 5,161 more Bangladeshi products to enjoy zero tariff treatment.

Earlier, 3,095 Bangladeshi products were listed for duty-free market access under the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement. The commerce ministry has recently published a consolidated list of 8,256 products which would get duty-free access to Chinese market.

But the fact is that Bangladesh's export basket is not so big. Except few dozen products and mainly apparels, jute, leather and leather goods and fish, the long list appears only a big gesture from the Chinese side while most Bangladesh's potential exports remains out of the duty free list.

'Bangladesh's total RMG export to China in the financial year 2018-19 was $507 million of which duty free exports covered only $308.4 million exports. It means RMG export worth $198 million were to pay duty at port of entry, BGMEA president Rubana Huq told The Daily Observer on Monday.

She said the latest duty free offer would only cover $20 million additional apparels out of $198 million products. She said that almost $178 million apparel exports still remained excluded from duty-free access now which account for 33 to 38 per cent of Bangladesh's total exports to China.

Exporters would require paying 6-12 per cent tax for it.

The BGMEA president said in FY19, Bangladesh exported 155 products to China of which 47 products still remained out of the duty-free scheme. Rubana also expressed concern over the revised rules of origin at 40 per cent local value addition for availing China's duty-free market access.

It would be challenging for exporters to meet the requirement under the new rules of origin, which was earlier at 30 per cent for Chinese market.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the commerce ministry should take BGMEA's analysis into consideration to bargain with the Chinese government. He said initiative must be taken up to broaden the product list under the duty-free market access to China.

Regarding the higher rules of origin set by China, he said the garment sector would have to expand backward linkage industry to tap into the full benefits of Chinese duty-free market access.





























