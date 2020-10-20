JaPa candidate also demands reelection to Dhaka-5 seat

Stating that a 'farce' was staged in the name of voting, Jatiya Party candidate of Dhaka-5 by-polls Mir Abdus Sabur Asud on Monday demanded reelection turning down Saturday's balloting.

He came up with the demand at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU). "A farce was staged in the name of by-polls to Dhaka-5 seat on October 17. No one of our polling agents was allowed to enter the polling station, and those who did it were driven out," the Jatiya Party candidate said.