SC upholds bail of ex-MP Awal, wife





A virtual bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman Bulu argued for the bail petitioners while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC. On October 5, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted the bail after hearing two bail petitions filed by Awal and his wife seeking their bail.

The court also asked them to surrender before the lower court after four weeks.

On December 30 last year, the ACC filed a case against former lawmaker of Pirojpu-1, AKMA Awal, for amassing Tk 33 crore illegally.

The graft watchdog also filed another case against his wife Laila Parvin for amassing Tk 10.98 crore illegally.

Md Ali Akbar, Deputy Director of ACC, filed the two cases against the couple with its integrated district office.

Awal in his wealth statement hid wealth of Tk 15 crore 72 lakh, which is a punishable offence according to ACC Act 2004 and Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.









His wife Parvin also made Tk 10.98 crore illegally which is also a punishable offence under the same laws.





