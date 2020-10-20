Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Abrar Fahad Murder

Two more witnesses depose before court

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

On the tenth day of taking testimony of witnesses in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case, two more prosecution witnesses including a Magistrate gave deposition in the trial court on Monday.
The two witnesses are Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam and Sher-e-Bangla Hall canteen boy Md Farid Miah.
So far eleven witnesses out of 60 testified in the court.
Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.
Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed today (Tuesday) for producing the rest of the witnesses.
Twenty-two accused, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Monday .
Three other accused have been absconding since the case was filed.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JaPa candidate also demands reelection to Dhaka-5 seat
Pak opposition rally calls for Imran to go
Doctors tussle with bureaucrats over ‘control’ of top health posts
SC upholds bail of ex-MP Awal, wife
Two more witnesses depose before court
SC launches android App
Three cops give statements in Sylhet court
Brac Bank seeks stay on HC order


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft