Two more witnesses depose before court





The two witnesses are Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam and Sher-e-Bangla Hall canteen boy Md Farid Miah.

So far eleven witnesses out of 60 testified in the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed today (Tuesday) for producing the rest of the witnesses.

Twenty-two accused, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Monday .

Three other accused have been absconding since the case was filed.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.

















