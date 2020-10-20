SC launches android App

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday launched anroid app which will provide information on daily cause list and latest status of the cases to the users.

Before launching the App, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said the Supreme Court has come a long way to deliver its service to the doorsteps of the people using information technology.

Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq also joined the program through a videoconference. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal joined the programme.

Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar conducted the program.









