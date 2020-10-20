Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Raihan’s Death In Custody

Three cops give statements in Sylhet court

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Oct 19: Three policemen gave depositions to court on Monday in a case filed over torturing a youth to death at Bandarbazar police outpost in Sylhet.
Constables Delwar, Saidur and Shamim gave their statements before Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Judge Md Zihadur Rahman as eyewitnesses to the incident.
The court started recording their depositions under Section 164 around 3:00pm after the investigating agency of the case, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), produced them before the court.
However, inspector did not say what the policemen said in the court or whether they mentioned anyone's name.
Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar police outpost on October 11, his family alleged. His body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on October 15.
The district administration allowed the exhumation following an appeal by Kotwali police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Baten, the investigation officer of the case.
The authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death.
PBI said it is looking for suspended SI Akbar and has written to the immigration police to prevent him from leaving the country.
Raihan's wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case with Kotwali Police Station on October 12 accusing a number of unidentified people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JaPa candidate also demands reelection to Dhaka-5 seat
Pak opposition rally calls for Imran to go
Doctors tussle with bureaucrats over ‘control’ of top health posts
SC upholds bail of ex-MP Awal, wife
Two more witnesses depose before court
SC launches android App
Three cops give statements in Sylhet court
Brac Bank seeks stay on HC order


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft