Three cops give statements in Sylhet court





Constables Delwar, Saidur and Shamim gave their statements before Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Judge Md Zihadur Rahman as eyewitnesses to the incident.

The court started recording their depositions under Section 164 around 3:00pm after the investigating agency of the case, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), produced them before the court.

However, inspector did not say what the policemen said in the court or whether they mentioned anyone's name.

Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar police outpost on October 11, his family alleged. His body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on October 15.

The district administration allowed the exhumation following an appeal by Kotwali police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Baten, the investigation officer of the case.

The authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death.

PBI said it is looking for suspended SI Akbar and has written to the immigration police to prevent him from leaving the country.

Raihan's wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case with Kotwali Police Station on October 12 accusing a number of unidentified people.















