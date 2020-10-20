Video
Jahalam Compensation

Brac Bank seeks stay on HC order

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Brac Bank on Monday filed a petition with the Chamber Judge Court of the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the High Court order that asked the bank to pay Tk15 lakh as compensation to Jahalam who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in several corruption cases.Lawyer Md Asaduzzaman filed the appeal on behalf of BRAC Bank Limited last week.
On September 30, the virtual HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader directed the Brac Bank to give Tk15 lakh as compensation to jute mill worker Jahalam within 30 days of receiving the copy of the order.


