Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
Netherlands pledges to ensure justice thru ICJ

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Netherlands is committed to extend its all-out support to the case filed by Gambia against Myanmar for committing atrocities against Rohingyas with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The commitment was reiterated in a letter written by Netherlands foreign minister Stef Blok to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr A K Abdul Momen.
Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Harry Verweij handed over the letter to Bangladesh foreign minister Dr Momen while paying a call on him at State Guesthouse Padma on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said Monday.
On September 2, The Netherlands and Canada in a joint statement committed their all-out support in favour of the case filed by Gambia against Myanmar for committing atrocities against Rohingyas with the ICJ in The Hauge, a Dutch city.
The Gambia had brought the case against Myanmar to the ICJ with the backing of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Canada and the Netherlands.
The Dutch envoy said his country is committed to find out a durable solution of the Rohingya crisis while Verweij laid emphasis on importance of justice and accountability front in this regard.
He assured the foreign minister that his country's humanitarian support for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas and the Bangladeshi host community will be continued.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh has been giving highest priority to safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Rakhine, their land of origin, as solution of the crisis.
The foreign minister urged the Netherlands government to play an effective role through coordination with other European Countries (EU) in creating conducive environment inside the Rakhine state for repatriation of the Rohingyas.


