Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Educo stands by Amphan, Covid-hit people

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Observer Desk

Educo provides relief materials among Amphan and Coronavirus-hit people in Khulna and Satkhira recently. photo: observer

Educo provides relief materials among Amphan and Coronavirus-hit people in Khulna and Satkhira recently. photo: observer

Educo Bangladesh, a global development and humanitarian organization with the association of Uttaran supported more than 2,640 families of Koyra in Khulna and Shyamnagar in Satkhira with its emergency response project of Amphan and Covid-19.
Through the response program, they provided food support water tanks, Education and hygiene items, cash grants via mobile transfer, renovated damaged tube-wells to benefit some of the most vulnerable people in the area, said a press release.




They distributed food support and hygiene kit to 1,365 families and also transferred TK 2,440 to additional 1,250 families, each.
Country Director of Educo, Bangldesh Abdul Hamid said we tried to stand by the people of Koyra and Shyamnagar, who were in dire need of food, safe water and hygiene materials after the cyclone has passed in the time of COVID-19.
Previously, Educo, Bangladesh supported around 100,000 Covid 19 affected population including around 60,000 children with cash/food and hygiene kit.
Educo has been supporting the most vulnerable communities of Bangladesh since 1999.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Educo stands by Amphan, Covid-hit people
SLSD inaugurates Online Business Case Competition 2020
Artisans busy making Durga idols in Khulna
BD gets Amazon-affiliate innovation centre
Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner pays a courtesy call on Khulna University Vice Chancellor
BHW finds inadequacy in C-19 testing from beginning
Man with firearms held
World Food Day today


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft