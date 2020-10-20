Educo stands by Amphan, Covid-hit people



Educo provides relief materials among Amphan and Coronavirus-hit people in Khulna and Satkhira recently. photo: observer

Through the response program, they provided food support water tanks, Education and hygiene items, cash grants via mobile transfer, renovated damaged tube-wells to benefit some of the most vulnerable people in the area, said a press release.









They distributed food support and hygiene kit to 1,365 families and also transferred TK 2,440 to additional 1,250 families, each.

Country Director of Educo, Bangldesh Abdul Hamid said we tried to stand by the people of Koyra and Shyamnagar, who were in dire need of food, safe water and hygiene materials after the cyclone has passed in the time of COVID-19.

Previously, Educo, Bangladesh supported around 100,000 Covid 19 affected population including around 60,000 children with cash/food and hygiene kit.

