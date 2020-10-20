Three minors drown in 2 dists





SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Al Rafi, 2, son of Abdus Sabur of Chartengrail Village under Jamtoil Union.

The deceased's father said Al Rafi fell in an abandoned pond nearby the house at around 9am while his family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members found and recovered the body from the pond.

DINAJPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Birganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.









The deceased were identified as Lamia Akter, 5, daughter of Dulal of Shatagram Union, and Nowshin, 4, daughter of Nazmul Islam of Gobindapur Village under Shibrampur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nowshin went to visit her maternal grandmother's house in Bilpara area of Shatagram Union.

The minor girls fell in a pond in the area at around 1pm while playing beside it.

