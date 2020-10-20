Video
35 fishermen jailed, fined in three districts for catching hilsa

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

A total of 28 fishermen were jailed in different terms and seven others fined for illegally catching mother hilsa in three districts- Manikganj, Narayanganj and Barishal, in two days. 
MANIKGANJ: Twenty-two fishermen of the district were sentenced to different terms in jail and fined for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.
Among the 22, eight were sentenced to one year in jail and seven to one month while the rest seven were fined Tk 26,000.
They were arrested from Charkatari, Baghutia and Bachamara unions in Daulatpur Upazila on Sunday while catching hilsa from the Jamuna River.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jewel Ahmed handed down the judgement conducting a mobile court.
During the drive, around 2 lakh metres of current net was also recovered.
The seized nets were, later, destroyed.
Fisheries Officer Ronny Saha and Daultapur police and ansar officials were present during the drive.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A mobile court in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday sentenced six fishermen to one week in jail for fishing in the Meghna River despite the ongoing ban.
The arrested fishermen are Imran, Ibrahim, Rahed, Ramiz, Habibur and Masud.
They were arrested from Char Kishoreganj area under Shambhupura Union in the morning.
Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jasmine Akter said catching of fish was banned for 22 days from October 14.  During the period, catching, supplying and stocking hilsa are prohibited.
Upazila AC Land Al Mamun gave the punishment by conducting a mobile court.
Around 1.5 lakh meters of current net was also seized and, later, burnt.
BARISHAL: A mobile court here on Saturday sentenced seven fishermen to one year of jail for illegally catching mother hilsa in Hizla Upazila of the district.
The jailed fishermen are: Shariful, 19, Abdul Jabbar Bepari, 25, Babul Darji, 28, Yasin Bepari, 30, Shahin Mia, 25, Babul Gazi, 28, and Rajan Farazi, 18.
Hizla Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Abdul Halim said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bakul Chandra Kabiraj along with naval police conducted a drive in the Meghna River and arrested them while they were catching hilsa despite of government ban.
Later, a mobile court gave them the punishment.
Following this, all the arrested were sent to jail.


