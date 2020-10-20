Kids’ throwing of pebbles leads to gang-rape in Patuakhali





The incident happened in Rangabali Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Police arrested two accused after the victim's husband lodged a case against three persons with Rangabali Police Station (PS) on Saturday night in this connection.

The three accused are Shakil Sharif, 22, Al Hadi, 22, and Arif Choukider, 21, residents of the upazila.

The plaintiff of the case in his statement said his nine-year-old boy was locked in a quarrel with another playmate, also the younger brother of accused Shakil, over throwing pebbles on October 3.

An arbitration meeting was held to resolve the dispute on Friday morning, but Shakil was not satisfied over the decision of the meeting, he added.

Shakil along with his accomplices entered the victim's house on Friday night and tied the victim's hand and mouth with scurf before beating her.

Later, they gang-raped the victim and looted Tk 1.5 lakh and gold ornaments from the house, read the statement.

The plaintiff was outside of his house during the incident and heard all about the gang rape from his wife after arriving at home.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at Patuakhali 250-Bed Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Rangabali PS Md Ali Ahmed said they arrested two accused and trying to arrest another.















