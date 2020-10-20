Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Kids’ throwing of pebbles leads to gang-rape in Patuakhali

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Oct 19: It was all about hurling pebbles of two kids. But the fact was that it did not end there as the two families of the kids sat on an arbitrary meeting regarding a feud over it and failed to resolve the matter. In sequel to it, a woman of the one family was assaulted and gang-raped by the rivals of another family.
The incident happened in Rangabali Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Police arrested two accused after the victim's husband lodged a case against three persons with Rangabali Police Station (PS) on Saturday night in this connection.
The three accused are Shakil Sharif, 22, Al Hadi, 22, and Arif Choukider, 21, residents of the   upazila.
The plaintiff of the case in his statement said his nine-year-old boy was locked in a quarrel with another playmate, also the younger brother of accused Shakil, over throwing pebbles on October 3.
An arbitration meeting was held to resolve the dispute on Friday morning, but Shakil was not satisfied over the decision of the meeting, he added.
Shakil along with his accomplices entered the victim's house on Friday night and tied the victim's hand and mouth with scurf before beating her.
Later, they gang-raped the victim and looted Tk 1.5 lakh and gold ornaments from the house, read the statement.
The plaintiff was outside of his house during the incident and heard all about the gang rape from his wife after arriving at home.
The victim is now undergoing treatment at Patuakhali 250-Bed Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Rangabali PS Md Ali Ahmed said they arrested two accused and trying to arrest another.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors drown in 2 dists
Bagerhat people benefit from river dredging
35 fishermen jailed, fined in three districts for catching hilsa
Kids’ throwing of pebbles leads to gang-rape in Patuakhali
Eight arrested in rape cases in four districts
Dakatia River being grabbed at Raipur
Villagers build bamboo bridge voluntarily
Six found dead in five districts


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft