Eight arrested in rape cases in four districts





NARAYANGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested four persons including two brothers in separate rape cases in Sadar and Araihazar upazilas of the district in two days.

A youth was arrested on Friday while marrying a woman in the city after keeping physical relation with another woman for four years with assurance of marrying her.

The arrested person is Ishtiaq Ahmed, son of Mizanur Rahman of Nagbari area in the city.

He was arrested by police right from the stage of 'gaye holud' (turmeric-smeared body) early in the afternoon after her lover filed a rape case against him.

Following this, he was sent to jail following a court order.

According to the case statement, Ishtiaq developed a love affair with the victim about four years ago. Afterward, Ishtiaq got involved in physical relations with her at different times assuring to marry her. When the victim declined to get engaged in physical relationship, Ishtiaq started to rape her frequently at a rented flat on the second floor of Jiku Mia's house adjacent to Nagbari Temple. Finally, Ishtiaq raped her at that flat on December 25, 2019.

In the evening on October 14, the woman requested Ishtiaq to marry her. In reply, Ishtiaq told her that he was going to marry another woman chosen by his parents. He also asked her not to disturb him anymore. Ishtiaq also hurled abusive languages at her. Later, Ishtiaq's lover informed her guardians and filed a rape case at the police station (PS) concerned.

When asked, accused Ishtiaq said he had physical relationships with his lover at her house twice at the consents of both. "

Then we told our parents about our love affairs, but they declined to accept her and fixed my marriage with another woman," said Ishtiaq.

Fatulla Model PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter.

Earlier, three persons have been arrested for gang-raping a 14-year-old madrasa student in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The victim's mother lodged a case with Araihazar PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested three persons and sent them to jail following a court order on Friday.

The accused are Nazrul Islam, 25, son of Motaleb of Brahmandi Madhyapara, his elder brother Badal, 37, and maternal cousin Musa, son of Abul Hossain.

The victim's mother alleged that her daughter is a student of class eight at a local madrasa. She used to live in the madrasa hostel. Since problems occurred in the hostel's water tank, she went to her house to have bath on Saturday last. Afterward, she went out of the house for madrasa hostel. When she went to madrasa in the evening of that day, the guard told her that her daughter did not come back to the hostel. The mobile phone of her daughter was also found switched off. She also went several places, but did not find her daughter.

Receiving the phone call of a person from the nearby Provakordi area on the following day, the mother went there and brought her daughter at home.

The victim said her lover Nazrul Islam called her in Rabindra Babu's pond area behind Brahmandi Government Hospital over phone. Nazrul tried to rape her there. Nazrul's elder brother Badal and cousin Musa saw the incident. They later went there and ordered Nazrul to leave the place. After Nazrul left the place, both the brothers gang-raped the girl assuring her to send home.

Araihazar PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.

GOPALGANJ: Police arrested two elderly men from Muksudpur Upazila in the district on Friday morning in a case filed for reportedly attempt to rape a five-year-old minor girl.

The arrested are Jafar Sheikh, 62, of the upazila, and Lutfur Sheikh, 60, of Khulna.

Muksudpur PS OC Aminur Rahman said the duo brought the victim in a house on Thursday evening and attempted to violate her there.

However, the victim managed to flee the scene and informed the matter with her family members.

Later, the victim lodged a case with the PS in this connection.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order in the afternoon, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: Police arrested a teenage boy in a case filed for raping a nine-year-old physically-challenged girl in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested, 16, a resident of Bogarpar Village under Pugaldigha Union in the upazila, is a neighbour of the victim.

The victim's father lodged a case with Sarishabari PS accusing the boy on Friday night.

According to the case statement, the accused entered the house on Tuesday morning and violated the girl while she was alone at home.

Following this, police arrested the rapist from his house on Friday night.

Sarishabari PS OC Fazlul Karim confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon in a case filed over attempt to rape an eight-year-old girl.

Arrested Ramjan Ali, 50, is a resident of Chak Choitrahati Village under Salanga PS area in the district.

On information, a team of RAB arrested him from Mirpur Dakkhinpara area in the afternoon.

RAB-12 Special Company Commander (Media) Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraz said he was handed over to Salanga PS.

After the incident on August 28, the victim's father filed a case in this regard and since then, he went into hiding.















Eight persons were arrested in separate rape cases in four districts- Narayanganj, Gopalganj, Jamalpur and Sirajganj, in two days.NARAYANGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested four persons including two brothers in separate rape cases in Sadar and Araihazar upazilas of the district in two days.A youth was arrested on Friday while marrying a woman in the city after keeping physical relation with another woman for four years with assurance of marrying her.The arrested person is Ishtiaq Ahmed, son of Mizanur Rahman of Nagbari area in the city.He was arrested by police right from the stage of 'gaye holud' (turmeric-smeared body) early in the afternoon after her lover filed a rape case against him.Following this, he was sent to jail following a court order.According to the case statement, Ishtiaq developed a love affair with the victim about four years ago. Afterward, Ishtiaq got involved in physical relations with her at different times assuring to marry her. When the victim declined to get engaged in physical relationship, Ishtiaq started to rape her frequently at a rented flat on the second floor of Jiku Mia's house adjacent to Nagbari Temple. Finally, Ishtiaq raped her at that flat on December 25, 2019.In the evening on October 14, the woman requested Ishtiaq to marry her. In reply, Ishtiaq told her that he was going to marry another woman chosen by his parents. He also asked her not to disturb him anymore. Ishtiaq also hurled abusive languages at her. Later, Ishtiaq's lover informed her guardians and filed a rape case at the police station (PS) concerned.When asked, accused Ishtiaq said he had physical relationships with his lover at her house twice at the consents of both. "Then we told our parents about our love affairs, but they declined to accept her and fixed my marriage with another woman," said Ishtiaq.Fatulla Model PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter.Earlier, three persons have been arrested for gang-raping a 14-year-old madrasa student in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The victim's mother lodged a case with Araihazar PS in this connection.Following this, police arrested three persons and sent them to jail following a court order on Friday.The accused are Nazrul Islam, 25, son of Motaleb of Brahmandi Madhyapara, his elder brother Badal, 37, and maternal cousin Musa, son of Abul Hossain.The victim's mother alleged that her daughter is a student of class eight at a local madrasa. She used to live in the madrasa hostel. Since problems occurred in the hostel's water tank, she went to her house to have bath on Saturday last. Afterward, she went out of the house for madrasa hostel. When she went to madrasa in the evening of that day, the guard told her that her daughter did not come back to the hostel. The mobile phone of her daughter was also found switched off. She also went several places, but did not find her daughter.Receiving the phone call of a person from the nearby Provakordi area on the following day, the mother went there and brought her daughter at home.The victim said her lover Nazrul Islam called her in Rabindra Babu's pond area behind Brahmandi Government Hospital over phone. Nazrul tried to rape her there. Nazrul's elder brother Badal and cousin Musa saw the incident. They later went there and ordered Nazrul to leave the place. After Nazrul left the place, both the brothers gang-raped the girl assuring her to send home.Araihazar PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.GOPALGANJ: Police arrested two elderly men from Muksudpur Upazila in the district on Friday morning in a case filed for reportedly attempt to rape a five-year-old minor girl.The arrested are Jafar Sheikh, 62, of the upazila, and Lutfur Sheikh, 60, of Khulna.Muksudpur PS OC Aminur Rahman said the duo brought the victim in a house on Thursday evening and attempted to violate her there.However, the victim managed to flee the scene and informed the matter with her family members.Later, the victim lodged a case with the PS in this connection.However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order in the afternoon, the OC added.JAMALPUR: Police arrested a teenage boy in a case filed for raping a nine-year-old physically-challenged girl in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday night.The arrested, 16, a resident of Bogarpar Village under Pugaldigha Union in the upazila, is a neighbour of the victim.The victim's father lodged a case with Sarishabari PS accusing the boy on Friday night.According to the case statement, the accused entered the house on Tuesday morning and violated the girl while she was alone at home.Following this, police arrested the rapist from his house on Friday night.Sarishabari PS OC Fazlul Karim confirmed the incident.SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon in a case filed over attempt to rape an eight-year-old girl.Arrested Ramjan Ali, 50, is a resident of Chak Choitrahati Village under Salanga PS area in the district.On information, a team of RAB arrested him from Mirpur Dakkhinpara area in the afternoon.RAB-12 Special Company Commander (Media) Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraz said he was handed over to Salanga PS.After the incident on August 28, the victim's father filed a case in this regard and since then, he went into hiding.