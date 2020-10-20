

Dakatia River being grabbed at Raipur

Raising dyke and occupying both banks, fish farming is going on. Some areas of Kanchanpur have been given lease to one Badiul Alam of Bhuiyan Traders for two years.

A total of 77 acres including nine acres of the river in Raipur Union have been grabbed by local influentials. The grabbers have made 20 to 25 dykes with bamboos in the river.

Houses and business establishments have been raised along the banks illegally.

Fish is being farmed illegally. It is causing water-logging in different areas due to blockade in water-passing mouth.

The river water is getting polluted due to garbage dumping and rotten hyacinths. It is losing its historic tradition.

Ex-convenor of Upazila Juba League Kamrul Hasan Rasel said, a little rain causes water-logging in different areas. Due to the stranded water, different diseases are spreading around as well.

High Court lawyer Advocate Salauddin Regan said, the Dakatia River is being looted by raising shops and houses along both banks.

Ex-mayor of Raipur Municipality Rafiqul Haider Babul Pathan said, once the area from Mahila College to Haiderganj Road beside the river was occupied by BNP leader Badrul Alam Zinnah and many others. Later the area was occupied by many others. Now it has been taken lease by Bhuiyan Traders from the municipality. Besides, in some parts ranging from Mahila College to Chaltatali, fish is being cultivated by the present mayor.

Raipur Municipality Mayor Ismail Hossen Khokan said, it is stated in gazette that if there is any water body or pond of less than 20 acres, municipality will supervise it. So, nine acres of the river have been leased at Tk 5 lakh.

He avoided the allegation of river-grabbing saying, "I am mayor. So my name can be involved."

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board Abu Musa said no portion of Dakatia River has been leased. Those who are farming fishes are doing it illegally.

Deputy Commissioner Anjan Chandra Pal said, "Eviction drive will be conducted to free the river from illegal occupation."

