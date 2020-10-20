Video
Villagers build bamboo bridge voluntarily

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Oct 19: Villagers have built a bamboo bridge voluntarily on the Danga River in Dwarikushi-Protappur area at Baraigram Upazila of the district.
Following this, suffering of about 10,000 people of Dwarikushi and Protappur villages has been over.
People of these two villages use this bridge point for regular communication.
Besides, students of the two villages belonging to different education institutions including Protappur Government Primary School, Dwarikushi Government Primary School and Dwarikushi-Protappur High School also use the point.
In the absence of a bridge in that point, locals and students had to cross the river by boat or banana raft in the rainy season. Locals had to face immense sufferings in carrying their agriculture products and other commodities to markets.
After being failed to get any remedy from local public representatives and different departments concerned, the villagers took the self-initiative to raise it. Bamboos, woods, money and labour were arranged by villagers and locals. The bridge width is three feet.
One Shaban Mondal of Protappur Village said, "Our boys and girls study at different educational institutions. They would go via long path or crossing the river by banana raft. We had to remain in tension. With the making of the bridge, our sufferings have been over."
General Secretary of Protappur Juba Sangha Selim Reza said, "We would face problems in taking patients to hospital. From now on we will not face such problems as the bridge has been made."
Shariful Islam of Dwarikushi Village said, "All our croplands are on the other bank. We had to suffer for carrying paddies and other crops in the absence of a bridge. Now it will be easy for us."
Echoing the same view, Abdur Rahim Mondal of the same village demanded to local lawmaker for construction of a permanent bridge over the Danga River.
Zonail Union Parishad Chairman Tozammel Haque said, "Communication has been easy for the bamboo bridge. Yet I demand to the authorities concerned for a permanent bridge."


