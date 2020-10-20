Six found dead in five districts





KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Kalapara Upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salma Begum, 21, wife of Emdadul of Laskarpur Village under Nilganj Union.

The deceased's father said there had been a dispute between Salma and her husband over his extra-marital relationship. His daughter was killed by in-laws over the feud, he alleged.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalapara Police Station (PS) Mostafezur Rahman Mia said on information, police went the house at around 7am, recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injury marks were found in the neck and eyes of the body, said the OC, adding that police detained the husband in this connection.

FENI: Two siblings were found dead at a no-man's land in Parshuram Municipally of the district on Sunday.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the bodies to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Karim, 28, and Md Swapan, 24, sons of Kaladhan Sarkar of Guthuma Village.

Police suspect that they might have died after being struck by lightning strike as there was continuous rain and thunderstorm from early hours.

No injury marks were found on their bodies, said Assistant Superintend of Police Nishan Chakma.

BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Santahar Union in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Hossain, 25, son of Santahar Union Parishad Member Ferdaus Hossain, a resident of Sandira Village.

Local sources said Sujon went out of the house in the evening, but did not return home.

Later, locals found his hanging body at Munikha Pukur Par Graveyard in the village at around 11:30pm and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from Patyia Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Locals spotted the body in Kusumpura Ideal School area beside the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Patyia Kalarpol Police Outpost In-Charge Kaysar Hamid.

Patyia Crossing Highway Police In-Charge Sirajul Islam said it was a planned murder as two tendons of the victim's legs were found cut.

COX'S BAZAR: The body of a college teacher's missing wife has been dug up from the courtyard of her in-laws' house in Mohekhkhali Upazila of the district.

Police recovered the body from Uttar Nalbila area under Kalarmarchhara Union at around 11pm on Saturday, six days after she went missing.

Deceased Afroza Begum, 24, was the wife of Rakib Hasan Bappi, a lecturer of Badarkhali Degree College in Chakoria Upazila.

Moheshkhali PS OC Abdul Hye said Afroza's father Mohammad Ishaq filed a complaint on October 12 accusing four persons including Bappi.

Following this, police along with her relatives conducted hectic searches to find out Afroza.

Later, being confirmed on Saturday night, police excavated the courtyard of Bappi's house and found the decomposed body.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bappi and his family members went into hiding after the incident.

Bappi had married Afroza nine months ago after divorcing his first wife. This was the second marriage of the couple.

The OC also said Bappi recently started keeping contact with his divorced wife that led to a conjugal conflict.

As a sequel to this, Bappi used to torture her, Afroza's family alleged.















